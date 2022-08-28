The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News
Have Your Say

YOUR SAY: Climate action about a better future, not party politics

By Letters to the Editor
August 28 2022 - 11:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
"Responsible climate action is not about party politics but is about a better future for al," one reader says. Picture by Shutterstock.

Follow the science on climate

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.