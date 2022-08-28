YOUR SAY: Climate action about a better future, not party politics

I simply follow that of qualified, experienced climate scientists.
Some say scientists just provide other opinions, but theirs are built on decades, often centuries, of meticulous measurement, observation, repeatable experimentation and highly competitive review and criticism by peers.
If you wanted an opinion on liver cancer, do you ask a qualified, experienced oncologist or Uncle Bill because he's a butcher?
Mr Klemm correctly described me as a "would-be politician" (some would say better to be a would-be than an actual politician!).
I was always non-partisan until I had the opportunity to run for Labor in the 2019 NSW state election. I was happy to support Labor's excellent environmental policies. As neither I nor Labor were successful, I left the party on good terms and returned to my non-partisan origins.
As it turned out, NSW ended up with a Liberal coalition with one of the best Ministers for Energy and Environment (Matt Kean - now Treasurer and Energy) in the country.
This demonstrates responsible climate action is not about party politics but is about a better future for all.
I find it quite absurd that in The Border Mail there was an article about the ongoing "cat" problem, then an article about savage dogs ripping a beloved family pet.
Let's get some perspective here. According to Mr David Thurley, "cats are roaming the streets day and night etc" . What a ridiculous statement. They are hardly running around in packs, with machetes harming anyone.
I think the birds are quite safe, as they don't fly around at night. As for rodents, don't we buy mouse traps etc to kill rodents??? Good kitty when you kill a mouse, bad kitty if you kill a sparrow. Really?
At least once a month I read in the news how a vicious dog, or pack of dogs have maimed and killed a child, or a little dog being walked by their owners. Cats are not capable of such cruelty, so get a grip.
My heart goes out to Mr and Mrs Reid, they will never get over that trauma. I am over this old argument.
Stricter regulations by council are required for the vicious dog problem.
And what about the two-legged "pests" that are "roaming the streets" at night smashing cars and private property? Leaving the owners to pay the bill.
The council needs to have better lit streets, and more CCTV cameras etc in vulnerable areas. Protect us from crime and trauma.
What the kitty cats are up to is minor in comparison. Realistic perspective please.
