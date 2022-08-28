Wodonga woman held 10,000-plus illegal cigarettes for gift shop boss

A gift shop worker caught with more than 10,000 illegal cigarettes during a police raid has been ordered to perform unpaid community work.
Tammy Jackson's London Road home was searched on March 1 this year.
The Wodonga court heard Matt Scott-Saba was the target of the raid, with a large number of items including a loaded gun found inside.
Jackson had been working for a gift shop with a history of selling untaxed tobacco products.
Police found 10,100 cigarettes which they believe she was storing for the business owner.
Investigators also found a samurai style sword in the kitchen, which is a banned weapon.
Various other items, including stolen cards for Costco, Officeworks and Supercheap Auto were also seized.
Jackson declined to comment during an interview at the Wodonga Police Station.
The court heard the sword was a family heirloom, and she intended to return the stolen cards to their owner.
The 42-year-old mother-of-two, the court heard, has been clean of drugs and alcohol for seven months.
She is also said to have cut ties to her criminal associates.
The court heard Scott-Saba was convicted of firearms offences following the raid, and was ordered to perform 150 hours of unpaid work on a community corrections order.
Her lawyer asked Jackson also undertake a corrections order.
"Has she completed one without breaching it?" magistrate Ian Watkins asked.
He noted the Wodonga woman had been ordered to complete such orders several times in the past.
"You don't have a good history with corrections," he said.
"That needs to change."
Mr Watkins ordered she perform 75 hours of unpaid work, with Jackson likely to face "severe consequences" for breaches.
He noted the cigarettes did not comply with Commonwealth tobacco laws.
"It's a serious offence and it's becoming very prevalent," Mr Watkins said.
The tobacco and sword were forfeited for destruction.
While Jackson said the sword was a heirloom, the magistrate noted "everyone gives the same explanation".
Mr Watkins also imposed a three-month jail term for the federal charges, which was suspended for 12 months.
"Contravention or offending in any other way may very well send you back to prison," he warned.
