East Albury home with library and cellar sells for nearly $1.1 million

An East Albury home has sold for early $1.1 million as auctions ramp up ahead of spring.
A large number of people attended Saturday's auction at 521 Milro Avenue, located in the sought after pocket of the suburb between Schubach and East streets.
The four-bedroom home, which features two bathrooms, a library, two living areas, a workshop and a wine cellar, had an opening bid of $900,000.
There were solid bids between two parties, with the winning offer of $1,096,000 made by a phone bidder.
The property last changed hands in March 1993 for just $133,000 - one eighth of Saturday's sale price.
In old East Albury, sales above $1 million are not uncommon now- Lachlan Hutchins
The older style home has been renovated and features a large garden.
It was marketed as being a short walk to Albury's CBD.
Agent Lachlan Hutchins said the area of "old East Albury" had seen four or five recent sales in the range of $1 million to $1.1 million.
"Anything that ticks those boxes in old East Albury, sales above $1 million are not uncommon now," he said.
"There was plenty of interest."
In other auction results, a red brick home on Thurgoona Street sold for $780,000 after being passed in at auction for $740,000.
The renovated home has views towards the monument and surrounding hills.
Agent William Bonnici said the market was still "pretty strong".
"In the last week, we sold our 20th property above a million dollars for the year," he said.
"We did 17 properties above $1 million last year, and going back three years you'd be doing well to have a million dollar property once every couple of months.
"The numbers have been strong."
A property at Robbins Drive in East Albury sold ahead of auction in the high $700,000 range, and a Fletcher Street property in East Albury sold for mid-$500,000 at the weekend.
A Peel Street home also passed in at $550,000 on Saturday.
