East Albury home with library and cellar sells for nearly $1.1 million

By Blair Thomson
Updated August 27 2022 - 3:46am, first published 3:21am
Lachlan Hutchins received a large number of bids on the Milro Avenue property in East Albury on Saturday. The home, located near Mount Street, sold for $1.096 million to a phone bidder. Picture by Ash Smith

An East Albury home has sold for early $1.1 million as auctions ramp up ahead of spring.

Local News

