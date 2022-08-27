The Border Mail
Music, fun and games as The Cube celebrates a decade of performances

By Blair Thomson
Updated August 27 2022 - 4:28am, first published 3:46am
Genief Cornish enjoys a drumming workshop with her two grandchildren Syd and Lennox at The Cube in Wodonga on Saturday. Picture by James Wiltshire

Dozens of people have celebrated the 10th anniversary of The Cube's opening in Wodonga with a drumming workshop, music performances and a magic show.

