Music, fun and games as The Cube celebrates a decade of performances

Dozens of people have celebrated the 10th anniversary of The Cube's opening in Wodonga with a drumming workshop, music performances and a magic show.
Saturday's free event marked a decade since the venue replaced the former Wodonga Civic Centre, which was built in 1971 and demolished in January 2011.
Genief Cornish took her grandchildren, one-year-old Syd, and Lennox, four, to the venue on Saturday.
"They thought it was a lot of fun," she said.
"There were a lot of things for the kids to do.
"They really liked the community drumming, even if my grandson was a little bit too loud.
"There were djembes, which are African style drums set up for use which they really enjoyed."
About 100 people also attended a magic show, while live music shows and circus performances also proved popular.
