Rand-Walbundrie-Walla stunned Howlong on Saturday to book their place in next weekend's Hume league semi-final.
The sixth-placed Giants lost both games against the Spiders during the home-and-away season but turned the tables when it mattered most in front of a bumper crowd at Walbundrie.
Advertisement
Nathan Wardius kicked four goals as the Giants won by 11.15 (81) to 8.9 (57), setting up a clash with Brock-Burrum or Jindera at Howlong next weekend.
"We had to find another gear after half-time," Giants assistant coach Daniel Athanitis said.
"The game turned a little bit in their favour in the third quarter but we found that other gear.
"The fact they rolled us twice but we were able to get back and have a win against a quality team was a real positive."
Howlong briefly got themselves level at the start of the final quarter but were chasing the game for much of the afternoon on a day when crowds flocked back to the Hume league finals after a three-year wait.
"We're shattered not to be able to progress but that's finals footy," Spiders coach David Miles admitted.
"We had our opportunities and the boys gave everything but that's the reality of third spot; you don't get a second chance.
"We knew Rand were a good side and that we had to make the most of our opportunities.
"But I'm incredibly proud of our group.
"They've gone from 10th to third and before today, they'd lost five games for the year."
Brock-Burrum and Jindera contest the second elimination final at Walbundrie on Sunday.
More to follow.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.