ROUND 18
FOOTBALL
Wod. Raiders 7.5 (47) lost to Lavington 17.18 (120)
Wangaratta 18.8 (116) def Yarrawonga 15.5 (95)
Albury 7.6 (48) lost to Wang. Rovers 13.13 (91)
Nth. Albury 6.11 (47) lost to Wodonga 23.8 (146)
Corowa-Ruth 10.10 (70) lost to Myrtleford 20.13 (133)
NETBALL
Wod. Raiders 34 lost to Lavington 51
Wangaratta 39 lost to Yarrawonga 63
Albury 41 def Wang. Rovers 29
Nth Albury 49 def Wodonga 36
Corowa-Ruth 66 def Myrtleford 28
ELIMINATION FINAL
Howlong 8.9 (57) lost to RWW Giants 11.15 (81)
QUALIFYING FINAL
Kiewa-Sandy Creek 6.10 (46) lost to Beechworth 8.6 (54)
SECOND SEMI-FINAL
Tumbarumba 16.7 (103) def Cudgewa 14.11 (95)
