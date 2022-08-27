The Border Mail
Home/Sport/AFL

Wodonga hammers North Albury by 99 points in Ovens and Murray

Andrew Moir
By Andrew Moir
Updated August 27 2022 - 10:06am, first published 9:34am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Matt Wilson was terrific for the Bulldogs in their thumping win.

Wodonga smashed its highest score of the year in consigning North Albury to the wooden spoon on Saturday in the Ovens and Murray Football League.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Moir

Andrew Moir

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.