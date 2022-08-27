Wodonga smashed its highest score of the year in consigning North Albury to the wooden spoon on Saturday in the Ovens and Murray Football League.
The Bulldogs amassed 23.8 (146) to the home team's 6.11 (47).
It surpassed the 120 points Wodonga posted against Wodonga Raiders in round 12 and is the first time it's won four successive games in a season since 2009.
The Bulldogs claimed four straight from the final two rounds of 2016 and the first two the next season.
Hudson Garoni returned after his VFL commitments at Werribee finished to kick four goals, along with Oscar Willding, while Ethan Redcliffe grabbed three.
Another VFL player in Cody Szust was sensational, snaring two majors, while Matt Wilson, Jacob Barber and Michael Driscoll also played well.
Hoppers' captain George Godde was tireless, Isaac Campbell was strong and received support from the gutsy Clay Moscher-Thomas and Jesse Kennett.
