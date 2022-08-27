The Border Mail
Home/Sport/AFL

Murray Bushrangers beaten by Sandringham Dragons in NAB League finals

Steve Tervet
By Steve Tervet
Updated August 27 2022 - 10:29am, first published 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jedd Longmire almost kicked the Murray Bushrangers to victory in a thrilling final quarter against Sandringham Dragons on Saturday afternoon. Picture by Mark Jesser.

A huge last-quarter effort proved in vain as the Murray Bushrangers bowed out of the NAB League finals on Saturday.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Steve Tervet

Steve Tervet

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.