A huge last-quarter effort proved in vain as the Murray Bushrangers bowed out of the NAB League finals on Saturday.
The Bushies trailed by 31 points at the final break but came roaring back against Sandringham Dragons at Williamstown, with Jedd Longmire booting four goals.
However, it wasn't quite enough as the Dragons prevailed by 11.11 (77) to 10.7 (67).
"I'm immensely proud," Bushies coach Mark Brown said after the game.
"The boys were extraordinarily brave in the face of real adversity today.
"Brayden George went down injured in the first quarter and we then lost another three players so we played the second half with only one fit person on the bench.
"At half-time, it was a really hot game of footy but through the third quarter, it looked like the floodgates were going to open.
"I thought the writing was on the wall; we were fatigued and undermanned.
"We just needed 25 minutes of pretty brave footy and to the boys' credit, they produced it and put themselves in a position where they almost stole the most unlikely of victories.
"I was really proud of the boys today, as I have been all year. What we ask of them is almost too much in terms of the standard of football we ask them to play, off the back of a massive travel burden."
Longmire turned the game on its head after being thrown forward late, while Caleb Mitchell and Thomas Cappellari were superb given the Bushies were running without a wing rotation by the closing stages.
Max Clohesy played well on Harry Sheezel until he injured his groin, after which Foster Gardiner carried on the good work by shutting down the highly-rated Dragon.
There was another outstanding display by Ryan Eyers at centre half-back and Ollie Hollands showed his class in only his second game back with the Bushies.
"It's disappointing for the season to end like it does," Brown admitted.
"We've lost our last five games all by under essentially a kick so it could have looked a lot different but I couldn't have asked for any more.
"It's been a tough one for this group because they've been affected as any by COVID.
"They didn't play two years ago as 16-year-olds, they didn't get a lot of opportunity off 17s because they got pushed up to 19s so they've been really affected.
"But it's been a really enjoyable group.
"They're a great bunch of kids, they're diligent athletes, they do the work despite the fact it's usually remotely and after an average round one performance, virtually every week since then, they've been in every game.
"They've showed a lot of grit over the season."
