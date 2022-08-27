Beechworth withstood a spirited second-half fightback from Kiewa-Sandy Creek to post an epic eight point qualifying final victory at Sandy Creek on Saturday.
In a gripping contest, the Bushrangers booted the first five goals of the match in their first finals appearance since winning the 2010 flag.
In contrast, the Hawks, who are perennial finalists, failed to kick a goal in the opening half.
The league powerhouse could only manage eight behinds as the opposition opened up a handy 27-point buffer at the main break.
Connor Newnham kicked the Hawks' first goal in the opening minute of the third-quarter after being well held in the first-half.
Beechworth got the quick reply before goals to Newnham, Jake Hicks and his brother Josh slashed the margin to 10 points at the final change.
Josh Hicks got the Hawks off to the perfect start in the last term when he booted his second goal of the match and got his side within a kick.
Beechworth co-coach Brayden Carey then got the quick reply to reinstate a 10 point buffer.
Newnham then took a strong contested mark at the 12 minute mark and booted his third goal.
The big Hawk had a chance shortly afterwards to snatch the lead for the first time after dragging down another strong grab.
But he missed a relatively easy shot to let the Bushrangers off the hook.
With the match up for grabs the intensity lifted another notch as both sides desperately tried to land the knockout blow.
After 10 minutes without a score, Dayne Carey booted his third-goal and the match-winner after taking a contested grab in the goal square to seal the win.
The Hawks were left to rue having more scoring opportunities as the Bushrangers prevailed 8.6 (54) to 6.10 (46).
A jubilant Carey paid tribute to his side's fighting spirit.
"I'm ecstatic, over the moon, it's just a reward for effort," Carey said.
"I said to the boys we could have easily been satisfied with producing three-quarters of football against a powerhouse like Kiewa and rolled over and said we weren't quite good enough.
"But the self-belief within this group has been building in the second-half of the season and to rise to the challenge - it's sensational.
"Especially considering we had a few wounded soldiers that affected our rotations."
The Bushrangers now face minor premier Chiltern in next weekend's second semi-final.
They won't lack any confidence against the Swans after winning their most recent encounter.
"To be honest, I don't think we produced our best footy today and we had a few blokes that were down on form," he said.
"I think we can go to another level for sure.
"The intensity and pressure was certainly sky-high today.
"Credit to both sides, I thought they both put their heads over the footy and it was a contested, tough brand of footy.
"To be able to keep them goalless in that opening half was a credit to our defence who have stood up all year for us to be honest.
"We worked really hard in the forward line as well defensively, just to stop the flow because it's no secret that the opposition's biggest strength is their run and carry.
"To be able to apply that pressure further up the field makes the job a lot easier for our defenders."
Kayde Surrey was easily the Bushrangers best and was a tower of strength in the last line of defence with his ability to spoil and take contested marks
He received plenty of support from Brayden Carey alongside siblings Ed and Tom Cartledge.
Defender Brent Ryan is the Bushrangers biggest injury concern after copping a nasty knee to the lower back early in the first quarter.
He played out the match but looked proppy and well below his best.
They are expected to welcome back key defender Mitch Anderson for the clash with the Swans after he missed with family commitments.
