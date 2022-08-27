The Border Mail
Beechworth advance to second semi-final after eight point win over Kiewa-Sandy Creek

Brent Godde
By Brent Godde
August 27 2022
Hard-working midfielder Ed Cartledge was among the Bushrangers best. Pictures: JAMES WILTHSHIRE

Beechworth withstood a spirited second-half fightback from Kiewa-Sandy Creek to post an epic eight point qualifying final victory at Sandy Creek on Saturday.

Brent Godde

