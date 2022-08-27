The Border Mail
Wangaratta's Callum Moore kicks seven goals in win over Yarrawonga

Andrew Moir
By Andrew Moir
Updated August 27 2022 - 11:12am, first published 10:37am
SEVEN UP: Wangaratta's Callum Moore finished the home and away season with seven goals against Yarrawonga, bringing his tally to 63. Picture: MARK JESSER

The league's two best forwards put on a show on Saturday to whet the appetite of fans ahead of a likely finals clash in the Ovens and Murray Football League.

