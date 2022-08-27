The league's two best forwards put on a show on Saturday to whet the appetite of fans ahead of a likely finals clash in the Ovens and Murray Football League.
Wangaratta Morris medallist Callum Moore kicked seven to finish the regular season with 63, but was edged out for the Doug Strang Medal when Yarrawonga's Leigh Williams booted six to rack up 67 from only 11 matches.
It was pulsating, particularly when neither could lose their spots, with minor premiers Wangaratta winning 18.8 (116) to 15.5 (95).
"The first half was really good footy, they had momentum early in the second quarter and we were able to get it back late in the quarter, then in the third and the start of the fourth we had it and they got it back late again," winning Pies' coach Ben Reid offered.
They had momentum early in the second quarter and we were able to get it back late in the quarter, then in the third and the start of the fourth we had it.- Ben Reid
Reid suffered a quad complaint, while the Anderson brothers - Mark and Jamie - had hamstring and knee injuries respectively.
Moore and Brad Melville were superb, while Williams and Kyal Tyson starred for the visitors.
