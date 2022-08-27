Wangaratta Rovers enter finals as the second hottest side after outlasting an understrength Albury by 43 points on Saturday in the Ovens and Murray Football League.
The visitors led by only two points at half-time, but spoiled the Tigers' retirement celebrations for favourite sons Shaun Daly and Luke Packer with a power-packed second half in the 13.13 (91) to 7.6 (48) away win.
"I thought Albury was terrific, obviously they had a lot of good kids in, but they have a lot integrity about the way they play and with Shaun's last game (at Albury Sportgsround), we knew they'd be up and about early," Rovers' coach Daryn Cresswell reasoned.
"We spoke about the crucial contest and stoppage game at (the smaller) Albury Sportsground, after half-time we controlled that area of the ground and got it into our forwards a bit quicker and deeper."
GWS VFL captain Ryan Hebron kicked three goals, while Alex Marklew, Tom Boyd and Raven Jolliffe booted two apiece.
Jolliffe has been superb this season and will be a leading best and fairest contender, particularly when rivals Sam Murray and Jake McQueen missed matches through injury.
McQueen suffered a torn meniscus against Corowa-Rutherglen a fortnight ago and was ruled out until next year.
While Albury was missing a host of players, including co-coaches Anthony Miles and Luke Daly, and debuted Darcy Harrington, Phoenix Gothard and Charlie McGrath, the Hawks are also without two of their boom recruits in McQueen and Jack Ganley, Ryan Stone was forced out late with a groin and Todd Bryant was also out.
Along with Jolliffe, Boyd was also impressive and the ability of the Werribee VFL utility to play either forward or back will prove enormously beneficial in Sunday's elimination final against Myrtleford, coincidentally at Albury Sportsground again.
The return to form of 2018 Morris medallist Brodie Filo in the past three weeks has been pivotal in the club's winning streak.
The Hawks fell out of the top five after a shock round 15 loss to Wodonga, but wins over Corowa-Rutherglen, North Albury and now the Tigers have them trailing only hot favourites Wangaratta on form heading into finals.
Defender Will Nolan and Ky Williamson, in one of his few appearances in the seniors this year, were also exceptional.
The one positive for Albury, on the injury front, was the return of one-time Morris Medal fancy Fletcher Carroll.
It was the midfielder's first game in seven wears after a hamstring complaint, while Jessy Wilson and Tom O'Brien were also prominent.
