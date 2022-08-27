Billabong Crows' premiership defence is still alive after they beat Culcairn 59-41 on Saturday to advance to the second week of finals.
The 2019 champions always looked in control against the Lions, establishing a solid lead by quarter-time and never relinquishing that control.
Goal-shooter Bethany Moloney was best-on-court for her movement and accuracy while Brooke Davies claimed several key intercepts playing goal-defence.
"We're ecstatic with the win," Crows coach Millie Ferguson said.
"I asked the girls for four consistent quarters, to play their role individually and they did exactly that.
"Having a good lead at half-time allowed us to be confident and comfortable coming into the second half because we knew they were going to bring it to us.
"Our fitness overran them in the end and that's such a good confidence-booster for us coming into next week."
Noisy crowds packed the courts at Walbundrie.
"I woke up this morning and I was like 'yes, it's finals time!'" Ferguson smiled.
"It was so good; 18 degrees and seeing the canola on the way here.
"We've worked so hard the last couple of years so to have this atmosphere is really exciting."
