Billabong Crows defeat Culcairn in Hume League netball elimination final

By Steve Tervet
August 27 2022 - 8:00pm
Goal-shooter Bethany Moloney led from the front with a dominant display for Billabong Crows in their elimination final against Culcairn on Saturday. Picture by Ash Smith.

Billabong Crows' premiership defence is still alive after they beat Culcairn 59-41 on Saturday to advance to the second week of finals.

