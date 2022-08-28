Albury's clash against Rovers had an early finals-like feel as the Tigers fought to keep their season alive.
The 41-29 victory saw them hang on to fifth spot on ladder to edge out sixth placed Hoppers by two points.
"We took the game like we were playing an elimination final to get to an elimination final," Albury coach Skye Hillier said.
"We started well, which we knew was important, and it was a relief by the end of the game."
Young guns Kijana McCowan and Alice Carrol impressed, while Claudia Hocking made her A-grade debut.
All three players are still considered bottom-agers in under-17s.
"They're definitely capable," Hillier said.
In other round 18 games, Yarrawonga defeated Wangaratta, Lavington toppled Raiders, the Hoppers defeated the Bulldogs and the Roos outran the Saints.
The Roos, Pigeons, Panthers, Magpies and Tigers will now prepare for the league's finals.
