Tumbarumba books spot in grand final after hard-fought win over Cudgewa

Brent Godde
By Brent Godde
Updated August 28 2022 - 2:20am, first published 1:02am
Tumbarumba coach Hunter Clayton has led to the Roos to the minor premiership and into the grand final in his first season at the helm.

Tumbarumba is on the verge of claiming its first flag in almost a decade after charging into the grand final with a hard-fought eight-point win over Cudgewa in the second semi-final at Tumbarumba on Saturday.

