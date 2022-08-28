Tumbarumba is on the verge of claiming its first flag in almost a decade after charging into the grand final with a hard-fought eight-point win over Cudgewa in the second semi-final at Tumbarumba on Saturday.
The Roos claimed back-to-back flag triumphs in 2012-13 and will be striving for their third premiership in the competition in a fortnight at Tumbarumba.
They led at every change and Hunter Clayton's charges held their nerve in a tense last quarter to secure a 16.7 (103) to 14.11 (95) victory.
The Roos held a game-high 23-point lead at the final break before the Blues booted five goals to three and squandered several other golden opportunities to give the home side a scare.
Clayton said it was a huge relief to hear the final siren.
"They really came hard in that last-quarter and to Cudgewa's credit you can never write them off," Clayton said.
"We got there in the end but it was certainly one of the most physical matches that I've ever been a part of.
"There were a few sore boys icing up after the match.
"Cudgewa really surged late to make it close but we led all the day with the biggest margin 23-points at the final change."
Tumbarumba now have a week's rest before hosting the winner of next weekend's preliminary final between Cudgewa and Bullioh in the decider.
"It's a great feeling knowing that we have got two weeks to prepare and everybody can get themselves right," he said.
"It also means that the club gets to host the grand final which is huge financially as well as having the home ground advantage.
"The best part is that every grade of football and netball is still in finals contention next week in the preliminary final.
"So it would be huge if we could get as many teams as possible playing in the grand final."
Roos ruckman Jacob Read was the home side's best with Daniel Hitchins and Tyler Lampe combining for 11 goals.
Clayton said he couldn't split Cudgewa and Bullioh in regards to who would be the Roos' most likely opponent in the grand final.
"I've got no idea who will win and on their day, it's too close to call," he said.
"It depends on the weather and who turns up to play.
"We are doing our homework on both sides and are preparing to play either one of them.
"I'm not leaning one way or the other because they are both worthy of making the grand final.
"We will train Saturday morning and then go have a look at the preliminary final and find out who we play."
