The Border Mail
Home/Sport/AFL

Riley Bouker, Simon Curtis and Matt Dussin shine in Myrtleford's win

Andrew Moir
By Andrew Moir
Updated August 28 2022 - 3:01am, first published 1:56am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TON UP: Myrtleford's Brody Ricardi (left) and Brady Sharp are chaired off after playing their 100th games in the 63-point win. Picture: ASH SMITH

A couple of Myrtleford's profile players and a 20-year-old who featured in the club's stunning 2019 under 18 flag starred in a 63-point demolition of Corowa-Rutherglen on Saturday in the Ovens and Murray Football League.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Moir

Andrew Moir

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.