A raid on an alleged puppy farm in Wagga has been highlighted by a NSW parliamentary inquiry to show that state laws are not doing enough to stop "abhorrent" large-scale abuse of animals for profit.
The Committee on Puppy Farming in NSW handed down its first report on Thursday which contained 14 recommendations for how the NSW government could crack down on puppy and kitten farming.
RSPCA NSW has defined a puppy farm as "an intensive dog breeding facility that is operated under inadequate conditions that fail to meet the dogs' behavioural, social and/or physiological needs".
The inquiry heard evidence that NSW laws aiming to prevent cruelty to animals and protect the welfare of breeding animals need "to be better enforced to be truly effective" or even completely overhauled, with Wagga used as one example.
The inquiry was told of a number of raids of puppy farms in NSW with the RSPCA seizing 79 dogs from a property in the Central West, in which all animals were admitted to veterinary hospital, in addition to raids in Inverell and Wagga in 2020.
The RSPCA has not provided any further detail on the Wagga raid.
Lorene Cross, founder of the Smart Animal Sanctuary and Rehoming Centre in the Snowy Valleys, said puppy farms were "horrible".
"We have got a tonne of puppies. There are a lot of people breeding out there. Puppy farms definitely need to stop and people need to start desexing their pets and each council should be doing something to help that," she said.
Ms Cross said high prices for certain puppy breeds was encouraging people to enter the breeding industry who had no intention or ability to care for animals.
"The high prices are making people think 'what If I get two dogs and breed them?' Because they are given them out un-desexed , they can make some money out of it," she said.
"There are pet shops selling un-desexed dogs and we have had quite a few come through here that people have dumped after breeding them."
The Parliamentary inquiry recommended the NSW government "urgently" introduce legislation to regulate puppy and kitten farming in NSW.
Ms Cross said proposals such as capping the number of breeding females for a breeding business and lifetime litter limits for cats and dogs could help reduce puppy farming.
"Some of these poor mothers are just breeding and breeding," Ms Cross said.
Journalist for the Daily Advertiser in Wagga Wagga covering politics and data. Mobile: 0437 853 137 Email: rex.martinich@dailyadvertiser.com.au
