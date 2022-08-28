Wangaratta Rovers will name GWS VFL captain Ryan Hebron and are looking into Werribee defender Nathan Cooper's availability for Sunday's elimination final against Myrtleford at Albury Sportsground.
They played their third games in Saturday's 43-point win over Albury to seal fourth spot.
Under the Ovens and Murray Football Netball League's bylaws, it says: "Any player who is on an AFL or VFL club list must play at least half of the scheduled home and away matches to be eligible to play in final series matches or be delisted by their AFL or VFL club."
"Ryan Hebron's been delisted and we're looking into it (with Nathan Cooper) at the moment," Rovers' coach Daryn Cresswell offered.
Hebron is capable of playing anywhere, while Cooper's availability has the potential to have a major impact on the game.
When he played on Myrtleford's Ryley Sharp in the first game of the season, he kept the tall forward goalless.
Sharp took a series of marks against Corowa-Rutherglen on Saturday, kicking five goals, and he sits fourth in the league's contested marks with 39.
Former captain Tyson Hartwig has also played a handful of games in the reserves after missing the bulk of the year with a serious back injury, so the prospect of dynamic key defenders joining one-time Morris Medal contender Sam Murray, Michael Clark and Co. will make the Saints' hopes of progressing more difficult.
Meanwhile, Wangaratta's sweating on a potential serious knee injury after key position defender Jamie Anderson was stretchered off against Yarrawonga.
''It looks like it could be a knee (anterior cruciate ligament) for 'Jimma', but we've got everything crossed for him," Pies' coach Ben Reid suggested.
Reid (quad) and Anderson's brother Mark (hamstring) were also forced off.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Yarrawonga meets Albury in Saturday's qualifying final at Rovers' WJ Findlay Oval.
