Wangaratta Rovers to name GWS VFL captain Ryan Hebron for final

Andrew Moir
By Andrew Moir
Updated August 28 2022 - 3:56am, first published 3:02am
Ryan Hebron (left, reaching) has played three games for Wangaratta Rovers, who will name him for Sunday's sudden death finals clash against Myrtleford. Picture: JAMES WILTSHIRE

Wangaratta Rovers will name GWS VFL captain Ryan Hebron and are looking into Werribee defender Nathan Cooper's availability for Sunday's elimination final against Myrtleford at Albury Sportsground.

