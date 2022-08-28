Two goals from Claire Mahoney fired St Pats into the semi-finals at the expense of Wodonga Diamonds.
Mahoney netted either side of half-time at Jelbart Park on Sunday as the Patties came from behind to win their quarter-final 3-1.
Advertisement
"It's been an up-and-down season," Mahoney said.
"We weren't sure where we were going to end up so we're really happy to get through to the semis.
"It probably wasn't our best game of the season but we got it done."
Diamonds dominated early but St Pats created the first clear chance when Tess Spry ran onto Raquel Vogel's fine through-ball only to fire wide of the near post.
However, a terrific snapshot from Zoe Stamp, just inside the box, found the far corner to give Diamonds a 26th-minute lead.
Parity was restored nine minutes later, though, Diamonds caught napping by Le-Tisha Kable's quick free-kick and Mahoney running through to score.
It was deja vu for St Pats' second goal, early in the second half, as the Diamonds defence stopped and Mahoney went round goalkeeper Jennifer McKnight to make it 2-1.
Caity Tatchell converted Rachael White's right-wing cross just after the hour and St Pats defended well for the remaining 30 minutes to seal their passage through.
Two goals from Ava Tuksar and one from Elisha Wild earned Albury Hotspurs a 3-0 win over Myrtleford, while Melrose were beaten 3-1 by Wangaratta.
Hotspurs will face Wangaratta in the first semi-final on Saturday before Albury United and St Pats clash on Sunday.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.