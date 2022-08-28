WHILE the Chiltern Antiques Fair was on Sunday celebrating the past, 96-year-old volunteer Andrew Gilmour was embracing the future.
Mr Gilmour and fellow volunteer Eunice Depiazza, 92, were at the front desk of the fair, welcoming the hundreds of people who had wandered in for a taste of yesteryear.
Mr Gilmour, a former actor, who has a generations-long history with the district, said Chiltern held a special place in his heart.
"The newcomers here have come to this wonderful community because it's so beautiful - they defend the physicality of it but they have new ideas," Mr Gilmour said.
"Some of the old people are just sticks in the mud - I welcome the new people and their new ideas - they live a balancing act between protecting the past and bringing new ideas to the town."
Mrs Depiazza has lived in Chiltern all of her life.
"I've been coming to the fair for a lot of years to sit on the door for a couple of hours," she said. "But I'm running out of birthdays.
"I really enjoy looking at all the lovely things - I want to buy a lot of them but, at my age, the trouble is I already have all of these things!
"A lot of young people are coming here which is great to see."
Fair organiser Karen Berrysmith said it was terrific to see the fair spring back into action after two cancellations due to COVID.
"On opening night on Friday we had entertainment and drinks and people just love it," she said.
"It's a nice chance for the people of the town to dress up a bit, have a glass of bubbly and mingle.
"We have 22 sites and 19 exhibitors - we have people from Sydney, Geelong, Corowa and many other places."
Collector Brent Shegog from Broadford displayed Egyptian and other artifacts thousands of years old.
"I've got everything here including items like these pots which are 2500 years old from the Indus Valley, Pakistan," Mr Shegog said.
"This is the first time things like this have been at the Chiltern Fair."
