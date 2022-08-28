The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Young and old gather in their hundreds to see Chiltern Antiques Fair

TH
By Ted Howes
August 28 2022 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Volunteers Andrew Gilmour, 96, and Eunice Depiazza, 92, at the entrance to the Chiltern Antiques Fair which came to an end yesterday. Picture by Erin Davis-Hartwig

WHILE the Chiltern Antiques Fair was on Sunday celebrating the past, 96-year-old volunteer Andrew Gilmour was embracing the future.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TH

Ted Howes

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.