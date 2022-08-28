A spate of break-ins at Beechworth, the latest attempt early on Sunday morning at a Chinese restaurant, have spurred some businesses to call for a greater police presence at night.
Chinese Village Restaurant manager Li said his store was attacked after midnight.
At least three other businesses have had break-in attempts over the past fortnight.
"They smashed the windows but they failed to get in," Mr Li said. "We don't have cameras.
"We got a tradesman to get a quote to fix the damage and he quoted $470 to fix it.
"We've been here for five years and, luckily, this is the first time we've had this sort of trouble."
Hotel Nicholas owners Ross and Lorraine Lucas who live above their pub about 200 metres away, said they had installed several cameras in recent months.
Mrs Lucas said cameras were vital to catch offenders. "The police just can't seem to respond in time," she said. "Cameras have been very useful in helping police locate offenders for other crimes, for example the caravan that was recently stolen.
"The hardware, the Lemon Grass cafe, the massage outlet all have been broken into over the past two weeks."
Mr Lucas said: "We've got 21 cameras installed around our place and an alarm system.
"But if your alarm goes off at two o'clock in the morning and you're upstairs, you've got to walk down but then you might run into someone down here."
Netizens on a Beechworth community website called for a higher police presence.
Poster Rhonda Thexton said: "I would like to suggest a regular police patrol. It wouldn't take much to catch the offenders as damage on such a regular basis and it's possibly same group running amok."
Another, Liz Steel wrote: "What's going on in Beechworth? We never used to lock our doors or cars. Now there seems to break-ins every two minutes."
Beechworth police did not comment on the latest break-ins.
