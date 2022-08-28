A WANGARATTA service station has been named the Asia-Pacific convenience store of the year.
APCO Wangaratta owners Brett and Karen Anderson said they would have been delighted to win a local award but were stunned to win such a big regional award.
"We like to provide good service to our locals and the people who pass through Wangaratta but we never dreamed we'd be named the best convenience store in Victoria or even Australia, never mind the Asia Pacific," Mr Anderson said.
The award came from the US-based National Association of Convenience Stores which has a global membership.
The Australian Association of Convenience Stores (AACS), a member of the worldwide network, said the honour was a "terrific recognition for their hard work".
""Australian convenience stores provide a vital service across the country," AACS chief executive Theo Foukkare said. "It's something the entire sector can celebrate."
