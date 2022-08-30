World premieres, commissions and Australian and international collaborations will be highlights of the 2022 Wangaratta Festival of Jazz and Blues.
The final line-up for the festival, October 28-30, has been announced and includes New York-based drummer Pheeroan akLaff joining Sydney drummer Chloe Kim and Melbourne drummer Maria Moles.
As well, Finnish pianist Iro Haarla will present a program of her compositions with Melbourne's Tamara Murphy and James McLean.
Traditional jazz performers include Dan Barnett's Swing Rocket, Geoff Bull and the Finer Cuts, the Syncopators, Chonk, Eamon McNelis' Skellingtons and a tribute by Rebecca Barnard to her father Len and uncle Bob, both considered Australian jazz royalty.
Barnard will also perform with legendary Hammond organist, Tim Neal in Jazz Mass, with Neal set to play the spectacular Willis pipe-organ in the Holy Trinity Cathedral.
"We are rapt that the festival is to be live, in situ this year," co-artistic director Eugene Ball said.
"We have developed a program that responds to the diverse musical demands of our audience, and we are proud that each artist and band is at the top of their niche across the spectrum of music on offer."
Full program details at wangarattajazz.com.
