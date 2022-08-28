Advertisement
North Albury snapped a three-decade long drought to claim the Albury Wodonga Junior Football League under 16 grand final on Sunday.
The league's leading goalkicker Josh Murphy kicked a superb running goal from 45m midway through the final quarter as the Hoppers toppled Wodonga Raiders 7.7 (49) to 4.13 (37) at North's Bunton Park in front of a bumper crowd.
"That's absolutely huge for the club, it's about 30 years since we won our last under 16 premiership, it's fantastic for the group and the club itself," North co-coach Dave Gardiner revealed.
The visitors were left to rue missed opportunities.
"We knew it was going to be tight, the last two were, the scoring shots were 14 to 17, we had some shots that were gettable but that's footy," co-coach Steve Ramage offered.
North held the lead heading into the final term when three of their best players in Cody Gardiner, the gutsy Will Clohesy and Murphy combined for a superb team goal.
Raiders' co-captain Beau O'Neill cut the deficit back to within three goals and he pounced again to cut the margin to 12 points with just over a minute left.
"It means a lot, we haven't won one in a long while, just happy to be here with the guys," Cody Gardiner suggested.
Captain Murphy booted five goals,
O'Neill was his team's only multiple goalkicker with two, with fellow co-captain Harvey Cribbes, Connor Howells, Declan Ramage and Will Robertson the best performed.
Meanwhile, Albury toppled Wodonga in the under 14 decider, winning 8.7 (55) to 5.9 (39).
The Tigers' Riley O'Sullivan and Jesse Quade kicked landed two goals apiece, with the latter joining Billy Hilton, Nick Morrison and Jesse Carey in the best.
Finn Kosmina was terrific for the Bulldogs, receiving strong support from Buddy Simpson, Deegan McBurnie and Deekan Semmler.
And Albury made it a double when it defeated St Patrick's in the under 12s, 6.7 (43) to 5.1 (31)
Albury's Geordie Paton booted two majors.
Harry McDonald, Lewis Kreutzberger, Will and Mitch Packer were the Tigers' top performers.
St Pat's Busby Wraith-Quinn and Tom Davies booted two goals apiece, with Ryan O'Rourke and Jack Hogan featuring after the club was winless last year.
Unfortunately, the match was stopped for around an hour when Albury's Eddie Butko was injured, with an ambulance called.
"Eddie's received the all clear, there's no fractures, just some swelling," relieved club president Cam Hilton said.
And league operations manager Jack Penny was delighted with the return of grand finals.
"Unbelievable crowd in our first finals since 2019."
