Wattle Day at Wirraminna Park, Burrumbuttock, draws 200 people

By Ted Howes
August 28 2022 - 12:30pm
Felicity and Martin Fealy with son Leo Fealy, 2, and his cousins Carla Boulton, 4, and Mayzie Boulton, 10, attend Wattle Day at Wirraminna Park, Burrumbuttock, a family event both educational and entertaining. Picture by Mark Jesser

Wattle Day bloomed into action at Wirraminna Park, Burrumbuttock, on Sunday attracting a family-orientated crowd of more than 200.

