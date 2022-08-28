Wattle Day bloomed into action at Wirraminna Park, Burrumbuttock, on Sunday attracting a family-orientated crowd of more than 200.
Felicity and Martin Fealy decided to make the trek from Wodonga to join in the educational fun with a scavenger hunt, talks on the environment and a sausage sizzle.
"It was a lovely day, not too crowded, just a lot of fun," Mrs Fealy said.
"Everything was a lot of fun with the scavenger hunt, but also educational - the kids were having fun but learning about the environment at the same time.
"They loved the sausage sizzle and the entertainment too, so they had a great time."
Event manager Jenny Jacob said speakers informed the guests with "bugs and the bees" talks about how the wattle survives.
"It was very much a family day," Ms Jacob said. "We had rock painting, colouring in, a scavenger hunt where kids had to identify leaves and other parts of nature."
Speakers Lou Bull, Karen Retra and Dave Watson informed people about environmental issues while guitarist Tim Adkins played some soothing tunes.
The wattle day was supported with government funding from the Reconnecting Regional NSW program.
