The Bandits' 2022 team will forever be remembered as the club's first women's champions after taking home the inaugural NBL1 East title.
The border representatives defeated Sutherland 85-72 in the grand final at Sydney's Hills Basketball Stadium on Sunday, after overcoming Norths on Saturday in the semi-final.
Advertisement
Coach Matt Paps admitted the drought-breaking championship stirred emotions for many within the club.
"This was for all of the women's players who have played for the Bandits over the last 16 years," Paps said post-victory.
"I'm just excited for this group of girls, every one of them can call themselves championship players and that's really exciting for them and the club.
"All of our supporters and everyone that came every week and couldn't get to Sydney, this was for them."
Unique Thompson was the top-scorer in the decider with 24-points and 11 rebounds, while Lauren Jackson's comeback story continues to sweeten with the Opal helping her home town club to victory with 18 points and 11 rebounds.
"It's pretty special for Lauren to start her comeback at home, come back and win a championships for her hometown and for all the people in Albury Wodonga, and then to continue on with the Opals in the World Cup," Paps said.
"It's a super exciting time for Lauren."
ALSO IN SPORT:
Border star Casey Arden rose to the occasion to finish with 14-points, while Ai Yamada continued her excellent form to finish the game with 13 points and five rebounds.
Brodie Theodore also led the way with 16 points and 12 rebounds against the Sharks.
"Everyone worked hard and it was a whole team effort both days," Paps said.
"We can't win without everyone's input, no matter how big or small.
"They didn't look nervous out there, it was probably more excitement."
After taking over the coaching reins from Lauren Jackson at the end of the 2019 NBL1 South season, Paps has ridden the highs and lows the club has faced over the last three seasons.
"It's amazing for the women's program to go from really pushing hard just to get a win, to having a real dominant season and finishing off with an NBL1 East championship," he said.
"It's awesome for the club and the community.
Advertisement
"As a coach, I'm so proud of the whole group."
The victory was further sweetened with Jackson being crowned the Most Valuable Player in NBL1 East this season, while she was joined by Thompson and Yamada to claim three spots in the league's All Star five in a history-making season.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.