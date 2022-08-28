A Greta reserves footballer suffered a serious injury on Sunday that led to play being called off and an air ambulance landing on North Wangaratta oval.
The Ovens and King Football Netball League announced the senior match between Bonnie Doon and Greta had been cancelled owing to the situation.
"Our thoughts go out to the family of the young man injured," the league said on social media.
"We wish him well as well as for the Greta Football Netball Club players, support staff, supporters and families in this trying time."
Milawa had won the reserves match by one point over Greta during the league's first semi-finals day.
A spectator said it was announced the seniors game would have to stop because the air ambulance helicopter would be landing on the oval.
The air ambulance spent about an hour on the ground before the player was flown off to hospital.
"There seemed to be a lot of distressed players and supporters, It was an awful sight to see," the spectator said.
Victoria Police directed Border Mail inquiries to Ambulance Victoria, which has been contacted.
The Ovens and King league said more information would be made available as soon as possible.
"The league would like to thank the paramedics on call, the police and security who helped provide crowd control and the professionalism of both Bonnie Doon and Greta FNC's presidents and coaches in the making of a tough, but correct decision today," the league said.
