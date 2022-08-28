The Border Mail
Wangaratta 4 Albury City 2: Cobram Roar await Devils in AWFA semi-finals

Steve Tervet
By Steve Tervet
Updated August 28 2022 - 8:46am, first published 8:30am
Reaction from Wangaratta coach Daniel Vasilevski

Wangaratta have set up a semi-final showdown with Cobram after coming from behind twice to beat Albury City 4-2 at Glen Park.

