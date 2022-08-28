Wangaratta have set up a semi-final showdown with Cobram after coming from behind twice to beat Albury City 4-2 at Glen Park.
The fierce rivals will go head-to-head at Apex Reserve on Saturday afternoon following the Roar's 2-1 win over Melrose.
Albury United and Boomers are set to meet in Sunday's second semi-final after they got the better of Twin City and Myrtleford respectively on AWFA's first day of finals since 2019.
Goals from Dan Kelly, Ethan Whiley, Adam Burchell and Liam Nash saw the Devils safely though against City on Sunday.
"I'm already thinking about Cobram," Wangaratta coach Daniel Vasilevski said.
"It's going to be a very tough game.
"They're a very good side and they've troubled us in the past.
"It's always been a tight game between us and Cobram.
"Playing them in Cobram, bring it on.
"It's going to be a great finals game and either side can win it."
City took a ninth-minute lead on Sunday, with the goal owing much to Noah Sredojevic's crunching challenge which won the ball in midfield.
Patrick Brown got the wrong side of Lachlan Campbell and rolled the ball under Tommy McCarron.
But the Devils were only behind for seven minutes, Whiley's deep cross from the right headed expertly back across goal and into the top corner by a soaring Kelly.
Sajan Mahji's ninth goal in seven games nudged City back in front after Paris Maw had challenged McCarron for a loose ball, only for Whiley to bundle in a left-wing Burchell corner to make it 2-2 soon after.
Burchell gave Wangaratta the lead for the first time in the match, eight minutes before the interval, his penalty slamming in off the underside of the bar after City keeper Lachlan James had dragged Burchell down as he ran onto a long ball.
Just 90 seconds into the second half, it was 4-2, Nash meeting Burchell's lay-off with a piledriver which gave James no chance as it flew past him from 20 yards.
Ricky Piltz's side never looked like getting back into the tie after that, with a Mahji effort straight at McCarron the closest they came.
At the other end, Kelly hit the post twice and headed wide, with Nash and substitute Kai Lyster both seeing goalbound shots blocked as Wangaratta went for the kill.
"I believe we can go all the way," Vasilevski said.
"I've seen us lift a level in the last couple of weeks and the boys are starting to gel.
"We've settled on a team and we're starting to play some good football."
Spiros Vourgaslis and Nathan Thomas scored the goals which earned Cobram a 2-1 win at Aloysius Park, while Boomers beat Myrtleford by the same scoreline.
League champions Albury United proved far too good for Wanderers, claiming an 8-3 win at Jelbart Park.
