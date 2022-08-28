The Border Mail
Home/Sport/Netball

Chiltern defeat Thurgoona in exciting last quarter of finals clash

Georgia Smith
By Georgia Smith
Updated August 28 2022 - 9:46am, first published 8:57am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
FLYING: Tallangatta's Hannah Dwyer reaches for the ball during the Hoppers' clash against Mitta United on Saturday. Picture: JAMES WILTSHIRE

A thrilling final quarter blitz by Chiltern saw the Swans keep their finals dreams alive after downing Thurgoona by six goals in an elimination final in Sandy Cree on Sunday.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Georgia Smith

Georgia Smith

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.