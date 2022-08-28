A thrilling final quarter blitz by Chiltern saw the Swans keep their finals dreams alive after downing Thurgoona by six goals in an elimination final in Sandy Cree on Sunday.
After the two sides drew in the final round of the season, the contest shaped up as an exciting spectacle, and it didn't disappoint.
The Bulldogs held a two-goal lead heading into the third and fourth quarters, with the Swans surging in the final term to book a date with Tallangatta next weekend.
Chiltern coach Lee Brookes praised her side for the determination and never-say-die attitude during the encounter.
"They're such a determined bunch and they show a pure will not to lose," she said.
"You can't teach that, it's something that's instilled in all of them.
"In the last quarter I felt like if they just knuckled down they would get it.
"I knew they had enough grind in them to run out a game, it was just a matter of the goals dropping in to win."
Georgia Thomas slotted 30 goals, while fellow Swan Zoe Rae landed 15. Mardi Nicholson led the way under the ring for the Bulldogs with 27 goals.
Tayla Dean and Tori Ellis were strong in defence for the Bulldogs, while Kate Charlton worked tirelessly in centre for the Swans.
Brookes admitted her young side had already exceeded expectations after coming together this season.
"I couldn't ask for any more than what they've put together," she said.
"As a collective squad and team, no one has given up.
"They know that we're building towards something good."
It marks an exciting time for the Swans, who have only made a handful of A-grade finals appearances since joining the Tallangatta and District Netball Association.
"It is a really exciting time and they've all embraced it and are riding along to see where it takes them," Brookes said.
"They are a young team and they aren't afraid.
"Now they just have to take the energy and the momentum that they have built and go again this week."
In Saturday's qualifying final at Sandy Creek, Mitta United gave their all to outrun Tallangatta by five goals.
Just one goal separated the two sides at half-time before a third quarter surge by the Blues.
Caroline Pooley shot 32 goals for the victors, with teammate Narelle Pendergast landing 15.
Hannah Dwyer converted 27 scoring opportunities for the Hoppers, while Liona Edwards finished the game with 15 goals.
Kirsty Baude and Isabel Grundy held strong in the Blues' defensive end.
Next weekend will now see the Blues face minor premiers Kiewa-Sandy Creek, while the Swans face with the Hoppers.
