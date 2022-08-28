The Border Mail

Murray United U18s win 3-0 in their final game together

Steve Tervet
By Steve Tervet
Updated August 28 2022 - 11:38pm, first published 10:00am
Murray's players and coaches celebrate the win. Picture by Jane Carty.

Murray United's departing under-18s went out on a high thanks to a 3-0 win over Whittlesea Ranges on Sunday.

