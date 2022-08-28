Murray United's departing under-18s went out on a high thanks to a 3-0 win over Whittlesea Ranges on Sunday.
Ruben Shuker gave the visitors a flying start at Harvest Home Recreation Reserve, before Jumanne Sumaili marked his final Murray appearance by scoring his first goal for the club.
Advertisement
The home side grew into the game and were awarded a penalty, only for United keeper Riley O'Connell to save the spot-kick and a follow-up effort.
Whittlesea applied more pressure at the start of the second half and both sides had a man sent off before Stavros Andronicos put the game to bed with a late strike.
Tristan Chambeyron and Hayman McCabe were both superb for United.
ALSO IN SPORT
The under-16s came from behind to draw 1-1 with Dandenong Thunder, Kylan Piltz scoring with a header from a corner as Murray stepped up their performance hugely from the week before.
At under-14 level, Murray went down to a 4-0 defeat at the hands of Northcote City.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.