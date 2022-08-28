The Border Mail
Home/Sport/AFL

Jindera end Brock-Burrum's flag aspirations in thrilling fashion

Brent Godde
By Brent Godde
Updated August 28 2022 - 10:19am, first published 9:15am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jindera's Oliver Browne and Brock-Burrum's Tyson Neander battle for possession at Walbundrie on Sunday in the elimination final. Pictures: JAMES WILTSHIRE

Jindera has produced a Houdini-like escape to snatch a thrilling two point elimination final win over Brock-Burrum at Walbundrie on Sunday.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brent Godde

Brent Godde

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.