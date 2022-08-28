Jindera has produced a Houdini-like escape to snatch a thrilling two point elimination final win over Brock-Burrum at Walbundrie on Sunday.
Trailing by 11 points at the 15-minute mark of the final term, Jindera looked dead and buried with the Saints holding the lead and the momentum.
But a costly brain fade by Saints coach Peter Cook helped the Bulldogs turn the tide.
Cook almost single-handedly dragged his side back into the contest in the third term when he booted four goals and had six in the bag at the final break.
The classy finisher booted his seventh early in the final term when he dug deep into his bag of tricks and threaded a set shot from the boundary to hand his side a five point lead.
Josh Lloyd got the quick reply for the Bulldogs before Mitch Koschtizke and Ron Boulton kicked goals in quick succession to extend the Saints lead to 11 points.
Cook then turned from hero to villain when he pushed his opponent in the back and played on and kicked a goal.
But instead of being a match-winner, he gave away a costly 50m penalty.
The Bulldogs quickly turned defence into attack with the unheralded Oliver Browne soccering a goal to cut the deficit to less than a kick.
Two minutes later Jack Avage bobbed up with the match-winner.
Bulldogs coach Andrew Wilson conceded his side had dodged a fatal bullet.
"It was tight but we got the job done," Wilson said.
"We made the most of the breeze in that first-quarter but so did the Saints in the second-term.
"Then the breeze disappeared in the second-half and it was a level playing field.
"It was a game of momentum changes and both sides had plenty of shots of goals.
"But it was a gutsy performance by the players to reel in a two goal deficit late.
"It's been a roller-coaster ride throughout the season but internally we feel our best is good enough to progress deep into the finals.
"Now we just have to tick the boxes each week but we realise nothing is going to be easy.
"It's finals footy and you don't get handed wins on a platter."
In a game of fluctuating fortunes the Bulldogs made the most of the breeze in the opening term to kick four goals while keeping the Saints goalless.
Twin towers Mitch Lawrence alongside Josh Lloyd were causing the Saints' defence plenty of headaches with the pair finishing with three goals each.
The Saints hit back hard in the second term with six goals to three with Ron Boulton, Josh Koschitzke and Cook all damaging.
Cook then booted the Saints' only four goals of the third term in a quarter of individual brilliance with the scores level at the final break.
Wilson said the message was simple at the three-quarter time huddle.
"We knew we had done the work on the track and were confident we could run the game out," he said.
"The message was that finals wins have to mean something because you don't know when you will get your next opportunity.
"The last final we played was in 2018 and then we missed 2019 and then Covid hit.
"So I just said 'little acts in finals can make a big difference'.
"I don't know if my speech made a difference but we got there in the end."
The Bulldogs now face Rand-Walbundrie-Walla in the first semi-final at Howlong on Sunday.
A big talking point at Walbundrie among spectators was that there was no hot food available after three-quarter time of the reserves.
Osborne officials were left red-faced as the catering club after famished patrons were told they had sold out.
It's not the first time the Tigers' have earned the scorn of Hume league supporters after they couldn't sell alcohol at a final several years ago after not having a valid liquor licence.
