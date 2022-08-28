Dederang-Mt Beauty got the win but Barnawartha all the plaudits after pushing the Bombers to eight points in the elimination final at Sandy Creek on Sunday.
The Tigers went into the clash missing eight of their best players and were meant to be cannon fodder for the Bombers.
But somebody obviously forgot to tell the gallant Tigers who went down narrowly 13.14 (92) to 13.6 (84).
The opening quarter went to script with the Bombers quickly establishing a four goal lead with usual suspects Elliott Powell and Jordan Harrington leading the onslaught.
But the Tigers were able to kick eight goals to four in the second and third terms to cut the deficit to seven points at the final break.
Skipper Brad Dalbosco led the fightback with plenty of support from Jarrod Woodall, Ben McPherson, Jackson Spiers and promising teenager Jack Shanahan.
Goals to Powell and Harrington in the final term proved crucial.
