DO you have itchy feet?
The Border Mail International Film Festival is bringing the world to you at Regent Cinemas Albury-Wodonga from tonight until September 11.
Advertisement
The 19th annual festival will present 42 films from 16 countries over the following 12 days.
For those of us pacing ourselves to get back on the bandwagon of overseas travel, there's good news.
No passports or visas are even required for this armchair ride.
Simply buy a movie ticket. Popcorn is optional!
Lys, kamera, action!
Lichter, kamera, action!
Lumière, caméra, action!
Why does everything sound fancier in French?
For Francophiles, there are 11 French films in this year's festival line-up.
Among them are Anais In Love, Full Time, Goliath, Incredible But True, Kompromat, Lingui: The Sacred Bonds, Lost Illusions, Rise, The Passengers of the Night, The Villa and Waiting for Bojangles.
Australian film reviewer David Stratton gave Lost Illusions four and a half stars, calling it a triumphantly successful adaptation of a very challenging novel.
Of Full Time, Stratton said the director took something as mundane and routine as commuting and turned it into something of a thriller; it was shot and edited with flawless precision.
He said it was evidence that a small subject could be a major success.
MORE MATERIAL GIRL:
The 19th annual festival will present 42 films from 16 countries. For those of us pacing ourselves to get back on the bandwagon of overseas travel, there's good news. No passports or visas are even required for this armchair ride. Simply buy a movie ticket. Popcorn is optional!
For the first time in The Border Mail International Film Festival's history, a South Korean film will open the festival at Regent Cinemas tonight.
Advertisement
Direct from the Cannes Competition, where Song Kang-ho (Parasite, SFF 2019) won the Best Actor Award, Broker is a tender drama from Kore-eda Hirokazu (Shoplifters, SFF 2018).
Since the extraordinary success of Parasite in 2019, the Korean film industry has been making the world sit up and take notice of its unique style of storytelling.
Broker focuses on family and connection.
It has been described by cast member Lee Jieun as a film that "quietly depicts people with different values who have lived not so beautiful lives, meeting, and slowly coming to understand each other".
The idea of outliers banding together is always appealing.
With the world still working out how to navigate a pandemic, the theme seems more apt than ever.
Advertisement
Journey Beyond Fear, Becoming Bulldogs and Solstice will run multiple sessions throughout the program including one Q and A panel for each.
Journey Beyond Fear screens on Sunday at 4pm, followed by a Q and A with councillor and community advocate, David Thurley OAM, Robyn Hughan (writer, director and producer) and Steve Warne (producer). It also screens on Thursday, September 8, at 6pm.
Becoming Bulldogs screens on Sunday at 1.30pm and Wednesday, September 7, at 6.15pm.
Solstice screens on Tuesday, September 6, at 6.30pm and Sunday, September 11, at 1.30pm.
For more details and tickets visit regentcinemas.com.au
Advertisement
Bon voyage!
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.