Mitta United has held up the Tallangatta and District Netball Association's A-grade flag on one occasion after going all the way in 2011.
With the Blues having now booked a spot in the semi-finals, the opportunity to do it again is alive and well.
On top of A-grade, the club has its B-grade, under-17s, under-15s and under-13s all still vying for premierships, in what is believed to be one of the best showings the club has had in a finals series.
"It's an unbelievable reflection of the development, depth and commitment across our entire club," A-grade coach Gabrielle Gray said.
The Blues overcame the Hoppers by five goals in Saturday's qualifying final and will now take on minor premiers Kiewa-Sandy Creek this weekend.
"As we all know, finals are just a completely different reset to the whole competition," Gray said.
"Everyone ups the anti and you never quite know how everyone is going to deal with nerves and the additional pressure of all of a sudden having an enormous crowd.
"All of those new variables in the game mean you need to have the psychological edge.
"You've done the physical work and the preparation, so it comes down to who can keep it together mentally.
"Our commitment as a team has just been to channel that nervous energy into something positive."
The side has welcomed on board goal shooter Caroline Pooley and midcourter Kayla Saggers this season, while Gray, Anna Smith, Narelle Pendergast and Isabel Grundy's on court connection can be traced back to school netball at Tallangatta Secondary College.
After several derailed seasons due to the pandemic, Gray admitted no one is taking the opportunity to play for granted.
"All year we've just reflected on not playing netball for a couple of seasons," Gray said.
"We've got some girls in our team in their mid to late 30s and a number of mums.
"It's not lost on us that every moment out there is pretty precious and that we're doing it with a group of girls that we all just get along with so well.
"If you're going to give up your weekend and part of your week it has to be a real cup-filling exercise. I tend to believe that when you create a culture like that, the results tend to follow."
Off the back of last weekend, the other semi-final clash will see Chiltern go head-to-head with Tallangatta at Sandy Creek on Sunday.
This year's grand final is scheduled to take place on Saturday, September 17 as the league looks to crown the first premiers since the Hawks back in 2019.
