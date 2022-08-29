Police investigating series of burglaries at Falls Creek businesses

Police are investigating a string of burglaries at Falls Creek.
Five businesses were targeted about 3am on Sunday with cash and other items stolen.
The properties had been left unlocked before the incidents, and a vehicle was also targeted.
Wangaratta Detective Sergeant Chris Hill said police were investigating the offences and sought information from the public.
"Police are also encouraging all persons to lock their doors," he said.
Anyone with information can call Wangaratta police on (03) 5723 0888 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
