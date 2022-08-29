A PRIEST is taking her singing to a whole new level for a good cause.
Anglican Parish of Northern Albury priest in charge Emily Payne has joined the inaugural On Keys 4 Kids singing competition, which is a fundraiser for Riverina charity Country Hope.
Reverend Payne said her singing experience mostly came from community choirs.
"Something like this is a new challenge for me!" she said.
"If I can sing and help Country Hope, that would be amazing."
Teamed with Border vocal coach Natalie Schrickker, Reverend Payne will perform a duet at the gala fundraiser on Friday, November 18, at SS&A Albury.
A Catholic College Wodonga choir leader, Schrickker works with Luke Godfrey, who will play in the band at the gala fundraiser, and also teaches fellow singing contestant, Bella Tomasi.
Schrickker was also a vocal coach at St Augustine's Primary School Wodonga and St Francis Primary School Wodonga.
Having performed in various Livid Productions, she recently formed the female quartet Nothin' But Treble, performing songs by girl groups from The Andrews Sisters to The Supremes.
Reverend Payne joined the fundraiser for myriad reasons: "To help make a difference for families doing it tough; to meet new people and make friends; to challenge myself and have fun."
Schrickker was thrilled to join the fundraiser, saying: "Yes, finally someone is doing this (On Key 4 Kids); the dancers can't always have the fun!"
Upcoming fundraisers will include a high tea, art auction and Nothin' But Treble event on November 11.
Donate to Emily's campaign at onkey4kids.countryhope.com.au/fundraising/emily-payne2022
