The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Anglican Church North Albury priest in charge Emily Payne joins On Key 4 Kids fundraiser

Jodie Bruton
By Jodie Bruton
Updated August 29 2022 - 7:21am, first published 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Reverend Emily Payne and vocal coach Natalie Schrickker will perform a duet in the inaugural On Key 4 Kids fundraiser in Albury on November 18. Picture by Tania Jackson

A PRIEST is taking her singing to a whole new level for a good cause.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jodie Bruton

Jodie Bruton

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.