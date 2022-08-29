WHILE big builders continue to collapse, smaller operators are feeling the pinch of rising costs and are at risk of falling down, Master Builders Australia Albury-Wodonga president Dale Paddle warns.
Last week Oracle Platinum Homes, which trades in Queensland and NSW, went into voluntary administration owing about $14 million and leaving many buyers and investors in the lurch.
Mr Paddle said it wasn't just the giants in the industry in dire straits.
His warning was echoed by Border region builder Darko Gorupic of Trentwood Homes who said skyrocketing material and labour costs were putting all builders at risk.
Mr Gorupic said many small builders in the region might have taken on too much work and been stung by sudden sharp cost rises.
"A lot of those smaller builders are really feeling the pinch," Mr Gorupic said.
"We're doing things completely differently to the way we were pre-COVID.
"We're ordering material six months in advance - things that we wouldn't normally have to think about we need to be on top of.
"Our issues are not any different to the big companies - these challenges go all the way down the line."
Mr Gorupic said expenditure of fix-out materials - such as wall plaster, ceilings, skirting boards and doors - had increased because many are imported and carried heavy freight costs. He said fixed price contracts were also an issue that led to many smaller buildings having trouble staying afloat.
Mr Paddle, who in April called for a government inquiry into the issue of fixed price contracts, said the problem went deeper than contractual woes.
"Fixed price contracts have been a problem for a long time but a major problem is the ridiculous cost of building materials - fix-out material is up 39 per cent in one hit," Mr Paddle said.
"Consumers probably sleep better than a lot of builders - not laughing that off, of course because this has been a nightmare for them.
""There's not a lot of fun in it for anyone at the moment."
