Albury-Wodonga small builders feel pinch of rising material costs

By Ted Howes
Updated August 29 2022 - 10:50pm, first published 10:30pm
Master Builders Australia Albury-Wodonga president Dale Paddle.

WHILE big builders continue to collapse, smaller operators are feeling the pinch of rising costs and are at risk of falling down, Master Builders Australia Albury-Wodonga president Dale Paddle warns.

