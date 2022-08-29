Both the Tallangatta and Hume leagues have been buoyed by more than a combined 10,000 spectators attending the opening weekend of their finals series.
The qualifying final between Kiewa-Sandy Creek and Beechworth on Saturday proved to be the biggest drawcard with an estimated crowd of 4000.
The elimination final on Sunday was also bigger than expected with 2000 people attending.
The Hume also attracted a crowd of more than 2000 for both its elimination finals with the largest crowd on Sunday for the clash between Jindera and Brock-Burrum.
Both leagues are yet to release official crowds and gate takings with a lot of patrons choosing to use EFTPOS at the gate.
Those transactions are still yet to be processed.
TDFL general manager David Wink said crowds had exceeded expectations.
"It was huge on Saturday with 4000 and another 2000 on Sunday which is a rough guess from the money we have counted so far," Wink said.
"The crowd on Saturday has blown what we usually get right out of the water compared to previous years.
"It was an extra thousand at least.
"The bar came close to running out but they went into town to get some extra slabs.
"Perfect weather really helped our cause and the ground was in magnificent shape."
Wink said he wouldn't be surprised to see an even bigger crowd for this weekend's second semi-final between Chiltern and Beechworth.
"With Chiltern playing it could be huge because they have got one of the bigger supporter bases in the competition," he said.
"Beechworth hasn't played finals for more than a decade, so all their supporters are up and about.
"Where Beechworth has come from this year has been a magnificent effort and the crowd was definitely behind them on the weekend.
"Kiewa has got a big following and Dederang also hasn't played finals in a long time.
"To have two close finals like we did, only helps build interest.
"Then there are a lot of different clubs involved in netball finals which also helps."
Hume league president Phil Bouffler said Sunday's crowd was the largest of the two elimination finals.
"Sunday was a huge crowd but we haven't crunched all the numbers yet," he said.
"Next weekend could be even bigger with 10 of the 12 clubs represented across the two days.
"After three years of no finals and to hit the ground running like that was unreal from a league perspective."
Both leagues will have more competition for patrons this weekend with both the Ovens and Murray and AFL finals commencing.
Country league officials have expressed their disappointment in the AFL scheduling the Geelong and Collingwood qualifying final for 4.35pm on Saturday.
