Norths, Wombats get the job done in Hockey Albury Wodonga's final round

It was Norths all the way in their Hockey Albury Wodonga Division 1 Men's clash with Falcons on the weekend.
Quick shots in front of goal by Ian Beath ensuring Norths went into the finals next week with a 3-0 win.
Falcons were not left with many opportunities to score and their defence was doing its best to cover the quick-moving forward movement from Norths.
Despite being the bottom team, the Wombats scored an unlikely win over the third-placed Magpies 5-4.
Wombats made the most of their opportunities in front of goals, with James Ellis scoring twice and Mitch Smith on target with three.
In the Division 1 Women's competition, Falcons defeated Norths 1-0.
The top of the ladder clash promised to be an intense match and both teams delivered, starting the game with energy and determination.
As the game progressed Falcons appeared to have the majority of the play, but were unrewarded in the circle.
Pressure in the midfield continued to build, with interceptions by both teams in the midfield halting all attacks.
In the third quarter, Pippa Best of Norths showed good form by evading the Falcons' midfield, penetrating the circle and earning a short corner.
The Falcons' defense prevented a conversion, with a short corner shortly after awarded to Falcons finally ending the deadlock with a goal by Kate Bardy.
Elsewhere, Wodonga defeated United 3-2.
Wodonga finished the season on a high, beating third-placed United and preventing them the opportunity to climb the ladder in the last week to second.
