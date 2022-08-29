Wangaratta residents can expect more sporting events to be announced for the city before the end of the year.
While in town to announce venue upgrade funding for the Myrtleford Memorial Hall, Minister for Tourism, Sport and Major Events Steve Dimopoulos said he was "genuinely" committed to see more happen for Wangaratta.
Advertisement
"I still have a bunch of rounds and I am still approving the recommendations put to me - there is some good stuff in there," Mr Dimopoulos said.
"We are always looking for those opportunities, including in Wangaratta. We are very committed to it."
IN OTHER NEWS
Last week it was announced that Wangaratta would host the T20 World Cup Preparation Tournament in October, but the city was earlier overlooked to host swimming events for the 2026 Commonwealth Games in its $18.5 million FINA-approved Sports and Aquatic Centre.
Sports and Recreation Victoria states the program exists to "showcase Victoria's world-class sports facilities, talent and regions to even more people around the world" by funding the delivery of sporting events.
However, the target audiences for the free T20 games funded under the Significant Sporting Event Program are local and neighbouring communities as opposed to the added interstate and international audiences of a Commonwealth Games.
Mr Dimopoulos, who made the T20 announcement last week alongside Wangaratta mayor Dean Rees and member for Northern Victoria Jaclyn Symes, said locking in major events to attract wider tourism to the North East was still part of the plan.
"The Commonwealth Games is just one. Our calendar is far more comprehensive than the games in 2026," Mr Dimopoulos said.
"We just hit our 500th Significant Sporting Event grant last week and almost half of those are in regional and rural Victoria,"
"Watch this space," he said.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.