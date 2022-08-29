A PUSH to have mountain bike tracks on Eastern Hill has come from Albury Council rather than riders, a cyclist representative says.
Albury Wodonga Mountain Bikers treasurer Brad Spinelli was commenting after residents met on Sunday afternoon to flag concerns about a council master plan for the area.
East Albury local John Pratt told those gathered of a mountain bikers' Facebook post in March which stated "Eastern hill (sic) in Albury is definitely on for mtb trail development!!".
He contrasted that with the bulk of residents in East Albury not knowing of the land plans until the draft blueprint was unveiled at the start of this month.
"What assurances were they given under the table in March?" Mr Pratt said.
There was also concerns a survey of hill users was skewed towards mountain bikers rather than the wider population and councillor Stuart Baker echoed that sentiment.
Mr Spinelli said his group had been contacted by the council as an interested party but he said there had been only one meeting with staff last summer and what was being proposed for mountain bikes was largely the brainchild of those compiling the master plan.
"The council pretty much had their ideas of what they wanted, we didn't provide much input into it," he said.
"We just had a look at their concepts were and said 'that looks good' from a mountain bike point of view."
Mr Spinelli said the drive to have bike tracks on Eastern Hill was a result of concern for the environment on Nail Can Hill where the sport has long been based in Albury.
"That's a council push, because the council views Nail Can Hill as having a very high ecological status in relation to threatened species and a wide range of habitats," he said.
"Eastern Hill has been cleared and has been grazed on in the past and has a lower environmental classification.
"The council is keen to protect Nail Can and take some pressure off Nail Can and open up Eastern Hill."
Mr Spinelli believes tracks on Eastern Hill will be well used and is upbeat about walkers and riders co-existing on the slopes.
"I'm confident there will be no conflict because the mountain bike trails are separate to the existing trails and separate to the existing Hume and Hovell trial," he said.
Albury councillor David Thurley was asked at Sunday's forum who instigated the master plan.
"Council is always looking what we can do with our community spaces to preserve them, to improve them or whatever and that's where this came from." he said.
"Staff are looking at, are there are things wrong with this hill, what can be done, what can be changed?"
