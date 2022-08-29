CHILTERN'S historic railway goods shed is not "rarely used" and MP Bill Tilley was wrong to say that, the leader of a group renting it says.
"Despite the early optimism and and promises that shed is rarely used," Mr Tilley said.
"In answer to Bill Tilley, prior to the time the railroaders took over, the goods shed wasn't being used, it was what local people termed a white elephant," Mr Grigsby said.
"But in the last 18 months we've been in the shed it has been used on a weekly basis apart from during COVID (lockdowns).
"Bill Tilley has been invited three times to come down and hasn't taken up the offer."
Mr Grigsby said other organisations had joined the railroaders in using the former railway depot and it had resulted in a "craft hub".
"We've encouraged the Yackandandah small engine group to come in and use it as their base," he said.
"We've also got the Albury-Wodonga doll and hobby group using it as a head base and we have support from the Albury-Wodonga embroiders' guild the Chiltern amateur art group and we've probably got six or seven individual people displaying items.
"We're open every Saturday and Sunday from 10am to 3pm and by appointment during the week."
Mr Grigsby said his organisation initially rented the property on a weekly per head basis from December 2020 before entering a 12-month lease, which has since been continued for another year, in autumn last year.
