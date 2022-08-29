The Border Mail
Home/Sport/Netball

Corowa-Rutherglen retains minor premier status in Ovens and Murray netball

Georgia Smith
By Georgia Smith
Updated August 29 2022 - 6:17am, first published 4:17am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Corowa-Rutherglen netballers in their specially designed Indigenous round dresses which they wore for the final round of the season.

Corowa-Rutherglen has retained its stance as the minor premiers of the Ovens and Murray netball competition for a second consecutive year.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Georgia Smith

Georgia Smith

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.