Corowa-Rutherglen has retained its stance as the minor premiers of the Ovens and Murray netball competition for a second consecutive year.
The Roos' A-grade won 16 of 18 games this season, with the club's B, C and under-17s all also qualifying for finals.
Advertisement
"We're all really proud of our efforts, especially in a season where there has been some really hard fought competition," coach Georgie Bruce said.
"Like any club, we've had a long journey from the bottom to the top and we've been happy to sustain the competitiveness that we have this year.
ALSO IN SPORT:
"It's a nice reward, but it's certainly not the big dance."
The Roos toppled the Saints by 38 goals in the last round, with players donning the Indigenous round dress they missed out on wearing earlier this season.
Corowa-Rutherglen will now have the weekend off as the Pigeons and Panthers meet on Saturday, with the Magpies and Tigers battling on Sunday.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.