Border pair caught, charged over Beechworth business burglary spree

Two men have been arrested and charged over their alleged involvement in eight recent burglaries in Beechworth and Wodonga.
Police arrested the pair, aged 41 and 35, in Beechworth in the early hours of Sunday morning.
Police attended and arrested the pair at a nearby location.
The older man, from Lavington, and the 35-year-old Wodonga man, were questioned over a spate of recent burglaries and attempted break-ins.
Wodonga Detective Sergeant Mick Drew said they had been charged over eight alleged incidents.
"The burglaries have occurred between the Beechworth and Wodonga townships," he said on Monday.
"They occurred in both the Wodonga and Beechworth CBDs at commercial businesses.
"There had been attempted burglaries in Beechworth over the weekend."
The pair were charged and bailed to the Wodonga Magistrates Court on February 7.
"It's a pleasing result for local business owners and the victims of the burglaries," Detective Sergeant Drew said.
"We're still seeking assistance from the public.
"Anyone with information can contact Crime Stoppers."
