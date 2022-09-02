Six things to do on the Border this weekend, September 3-4

LOOK UP
Journey Beyond Fear is among three Border and North East-made documentaries in The Border Mail International Film Festival, which continues this weekend until September 11. The others are Becoming Bulldogs and Solstice. It is the first time the festival has included three locally-made documentaries among its line-up, which numbers 42 films from 16 nations. For details and tickets visit: regentcinemas.com.au
FIX UP
Repair Cafe Albury Wodonga, Wodonga Senior Citizens Centre, Saturday, September 3, 10am to 1pm
Bring items along for repair to save them from going to landfill. This month's special feature session will focus on computer security, which will be presented by Greg from Exact Computers. Other sessions will be furniture-woodwork, tool sharpening, clothing-textiles and costume jewellery. Electrical appliances cannot be repaired at the cafe. The Repair Cafe is a community-run initiative.
TURN UP
Based on the stories of people displaced by conflict, THEM follows a young family as they decide whether to flee their war-torn city. Developed in consultation with people living in conflict zones, the play was first supported by Melbourne Theatre Company before its sell-out season at La Mama Theatre. Award winning playwright Samah Sabawi delivers a compelling tale of survival, friendship, and the things we do to protect our loved ones.
LISTEN UP
Danny Phegan and his band, Sodens Hotel, Saturday, September 3, 9pm
Danny Phegan is bringing his full band to rock Sodens Hotel for one night only in a massive stage show! A night not to be missed. Free entry. Phegan will also team up with On Key 4 Kids partner Chris Maney to raise money for Riverina charity Country Hope on the night.
LAUGH UP
You've seen her on Fisk, Utopia and Have You Been Paying Attention? Now Kitty Flanagan is finally back on staget, solving the world's problems. All of them. Get involved!
MAN UP
Father's Day, Sunday, September 4, all day
Treat Dad to an afternoon of music at Cofield Wines at Wagunyah. Ticket includes wine glass, wine tasting, music (noon to 4pm) and children's activities. Belvoir Park Community Wood Fired Pizza Oven in Wodonga runs noon to 3pm. BYO pizza ingredients. Entertainment by Nathan Vaccaro.
