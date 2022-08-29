Funeral to be held for respected North East detective Shannon Murphy

A North East detective will be farewelled at a funeral on Friday following his sudden passing last week.
Detective Sergeant Shannon Murphy is being remembered for his humour and as a loving husband and father-of-two.
He had recently been attached to the Wangaratta Sexual Offences and Child Abuse Investigation Team, having previously worked in the Benalla Crime Investigation Unit and in Melbourne.
The 45-year-old, known as "Spud", will be farewelled at the Wangaratta Turf Club from 2pm on Friday.
The service, which will feature police honours, will be followed by a private cremation.
His family have asked that donations be made to the Blue Ribbon Foundation, which remembers officers who have died in the line of duty, in lieu of bringing flowers.
His death is not being treated as suspicious.
Support is available for those who may be distressed. Phone Lifeline 13 11 14 and beyondblue 1300 224 636.
