David Miles insists the best is yet to come for Howlong.
The Spiders crashed out of the Hume league finals on Saturday, going down to Rand-Walbundrie-Walla by 24 points at Walbundrie.
But Miles, who will co-coach with Matt McDonald in 2023, believes their third-placed finish this year is anything but a one-off.
"It's the closing of this season but it's the beginning of what's to come," Miles said.
"We're a great brotherhood, a strong group that believe we're able to achieve great things and I'm excited about what's ahead for the Howlong footy club.
"There were probably eight or nine guys playing their first senior final on Saturday so they'll take a lot away from that.
"They've had a taste and I'm sure, after playing in front of a big crowd, they'll want more of it."
Miles is about to enter his fourth year coaching Howlong's senior team.
"It's been huge for me," he said.
"We've got great facilities but it's the people that make a club great, enormous support off-field and just a terrific group of people.
"We've got a passionate fanbase; it's like having an extra player on the field and that's the great thing about country footy.
"We've got this community who live and breathe footy and netball and to have that support behind you, we're really privileged to play for a club like that.
"You think about big clubs in the AFL, your Collingwoods and Essendons and for us in country footy, it's the equivalent.
"It's a passionate group and it's got a special place in my heart.
"I can't wait to see what the future holds."
