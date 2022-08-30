Got kicked out of unit, decided to target ex-neighbour with offensive phone calls

A former Lavington man who after being evicted from his unit made threatening calls to a neighbour had a history of similar offending, a court has heard.
Benjamin Albury spent a night in the police cells after handing himself in to police on an outstanding warrant for the crime.
Advertisement
Every time he called the victim, Albury made derogatory comments to the man.
IN OTHER NEWS:
The most serious of these came on November 6, 2021, when the victim received a call from an unknown number.
But he did recognise the voice as that of Albury, so asked a friend to record the five-minute, 33-second phone call.
Among the threatening and offensive comments made by Albury was "you're a paedophile c---".
Another was "shut up ya f---ing half-caste c---."
Albury, 32, who the court heard now lived with his brother in Wodonga, was dealt with on a single Commonwealth charge of using a carriage service to menace, harass or offend.
Defence lawyer Dane Keenes said Albury was a disability support pensioner who also worked part-time and had been diagnosed with attention deficit hyperactivity disorder.
Magistrate Sally McLaughlin noted Albury's record of "like offending" though this had not occurred "for some time".
Albury was convicted of the charge, in his absence, in March.
The court was told that Albury and the victim, 47, had lived two units apart at an address in Wagga Road, Lavington.
They knew each other through a mutual neighbour.
Albury was evicted from his unit in July, 2021, and later made a series of calls to the victim over three months.
He knew the calls were from Albury because of his voice.
After the call in early November, the victim contacted police and gave them the recording.
Advertisement
Police begun an immediate investigation and were able to establish that 12 calls were made from Albury's mobile phone to the victim on November 24 and 25.
They went to Albury's home in Wodonga on December 11. He said he had received calls from the victim, but was unable to elaborate on what was said.
He strenuously denied making the calls in late November, though police identified his voice as matching what was on the recording.
Ms McLaughlin convicted and fined Albury $800 on Monday and placed him on a nine-month community corrections order.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Advertisement
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.