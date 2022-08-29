Second man fronts court over cop car ramming, magistrate refuses bail

A South Albury man was refused bail on Monday after fronting Albury Local Court in connection with his driving after an earlier incident where a police car was rammed.
Stephen Christopher Keaton, of Ebden Street, appeared via a video link to the Albury police station cells.
Defence lawyer Nathan Baker submitted to magistrate Sally McLaughlin, on applying for bail, that identification would be an issue in the prosecution of his client's case.
Mr Baker suggested that this could be open to conjecture.
But Ms McLaughlin, on refusing bail, said the police facts outlining the allegations against Keaton suggested the opposite.
Ms McLaughlin said it appeared to be a strong prosecution case.
She said the police officer involved was "looking directly at" Keaton as he was reversing his car and that this was not for a brief moment but "for a period of time. I note his history is lengthy."
Mr Baker said Keaton pleaded not guilty to dangerous driving - over his alleged manner behind the wheel of a blue Hyundai Sante Fe - and a second offence of disqualified driving, in connection to an incident in Ebden Street on August 22 at 1.45pm.
Another man was arrested and charged in relation to allegations related to the same incident.
Matthew Sullivan, 34, remains in custody after it was alleged he reversed a Holden Cruz into a police vehicle before crashing into a garage.
As Sullivan was arrested, Keaton allegedly got into the Hyundai and drove off.
A woman, 36, in the Holden was arrested and bailed to September 14.
Both Sullivan's and Keaton's matters will return to court on October 12.
