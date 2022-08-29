The Border Mail
South Albury man pleads not guilty to police claims he drove other car dangerously

By Albury Court
August 29 2022 - 5:30pm
Second man fronts court over cop car ramming, magistrate refuses bail

A South Albury man was refused bail on Monday after fronting Albury Local Court in connection with his driving after an earlier incident where a police car was rammed.

