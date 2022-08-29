They might not have taken out the top gongs at Saturday night's Equestrian Victoria awards, but three North East riders have shown they are outstanding ambassadors for the sport.
Their dedicated parents could not be prouder of their efforts and the way the young people have conducted themselves in the application process while all three have gained invaluable experience about the importance of being positive role models for the sport.
Young Tess swapped Saturday night's ball gown for boots and bridle on Sunday and galloped home with the Young Rider trophy in the 2-star class at Friends of Werribee Horse Trials.
Mum Michelle House said it was a "great consolation prize" with her daughter second overall in the class behind her mentor, Howlong eventing star Teegan Ashby.
